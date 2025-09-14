What plan is Netanyahu pursuing by using the term “Judeo-Christian civilization”?

AhlulBayt News Agency: Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, who had previously said he was fighting Islamic countries in order to defend the West, described Charlie Kirk as a defender of the Judeo-Christian civilization in reaction to Kirk’s killing.

Netanyahu has repeatedly used the term “Judeo-Christian civilization.” Last April, he claimed that the Iranian government was targeting the Judeo-Christian civilization. A short while ago, after European countries’ criticism of Israel increased over the continuation of the genocide in Gaza, he stated that he was fighting on behalf of Western countries and that instead of criticizing, they should support Israel. Now, in describing Charlie Kirk — who was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and was killed — the prime minister of the Zionist regime has also called him a defender of the Judeo-Christian civilization.

The important question is why Netanyahu is trying to exploit the term “Judeo-Christian civilization.” What are the Israeli prime minister’s objectives?

Netanyahu’s main aim in using the term “Judeo-Christian civilization” is to present the war against Islamic countries — and even the genocide in Gaza — as religiously and civilizationally justified. Some members of Netanyahu’s cabinet, including Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of internal security, as well as some Knesset members, also believe that the wars against Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran are civilizational wars rooted in religion.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also claimed that Israel is engaged in a civilizational and religious war with Iran. These claims aim to weaken the political and security dimensions of the current wars and turn them into religious and civilizational conflicts.

Another goal of Netanyahu’s use of the term “Judeo-Christian civilization” is to attract the support of evangelicals within the U.S. power structure. Evangelical Christians likewise believe that Israel’s current wars are religious and civilizational, not political. For this reason, they emphasize strong and broad support for Tel Aviv in these wars.

Figures such as Pastor John Hagee, the founder and head of “Christians United for Israel” (with 10 million members), state: “One cannot say that I believe in the Bible but do not support Israel and the Jewish people.” In fact, a link has emerged between extremist Jews and extremist Christians, and Netanyahu is seeking to exploit this connection for his political and security objectives.

An important point is that the efforts of Benjamin Netanyahu, extremist Jews, and extremist Christians to present the current wars and the unprecedented genocide in Gaza as a civilizational struggle come while, if Moses and Jesus — the prophets of Judaism and Christianity — were present today, they would be the greatest opponents of Netanyahu and the child-killing Israeli regime and would not approve of genocide.

Netanyahu and his supporters, by using the term “Judeo-Christian civilization,” are trying to justify the crime of genocide and escape unprecedented global pressure, particularly the pressure of world public opinion. However, the true followers of Judaism and Christianity regard the essence of divine religions as free from any inhuman behavior. For this reason, not only have they not welcomed the civilizational claims of Netanyahu and his supporters — especially within the U.S. power structure — but a global wave of outrage and disgust toward the child-killing Zionist regime has emerged and continues to grow.



/129