Hamas rebukes Trump over Gaza remarks and hostage claims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for what it called his “obvious bias” and “clear double standards” following his recent remarks targeting the resistance movement, as Israeli forces escalate their ground invasion of Gaza City.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Hamas responded to Trump’s Monday post on Truth Social, where he claimed to have seen reports suggesting the group moved Israeli hostages above ground in Gaza to use them as “human shields” against Israeli attacks.

Trump condemned the alleged tactic as a “human atrocity” and warned that such actions would mean “ALL ‘BETS’ ARE OFF,” demanding the immediate release of all hostages.

Hamas rejected the accusations as “Zionist propaganda,” asserting that Trump’s comments ignore the broader reality of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The statement claimed that the U.S. government is fully aware that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has obstructed all efforts to negotiate the release of hostages and to end the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Hamas further stated that the “systematic destruction and fascist extermination campaign” in Gaza City puts the lives of captured Israeli soldiers at risk, blaming Netanyahu’s “terrorist government” for the consequences.

The group also condemned the international community for failing to stop Israel’s alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The statement was issued as Israel continued its military operations in Gaza City, destroying tall buildings and forcibly displacing civilians.

Hamas described the Israeli army’s actions in Gaza City as a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

It added that these crimes persist amid a lack of meaningful international intervention and accountability.

Hamas emphasized that Israel’s actions will not break the spirit of Palestinian resistance, which will continue and seek justice for the atrocities committed.

