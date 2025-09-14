US Secretary of State arrives in occupied Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in occupied Palestine for a scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as regional tensions escalate following Israel’s recent airstrike on Hamas leadership in Doha.

According to Mehr, Rubio’s visit comes in the wake of criticism from US President Donald Trump, who expressed dissatisfaction with the Israeli attack on the Qatari capital. The strike, which targeted a residential compound housing senior Hamas officials, has drawn widespread condemnation and raised concerns about its impact on ceasefire negotiations.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Rubio acknowledged Trump’s disapproval, stating that the president was “not happy” with the incident. However, he emphasized that the episode “will not change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis.”

Rubio added that discussions with Israeli officials would include the implications of the Doha strike on ongoing efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 64,000 since October 2023.

