US secretary of state consults with Israel, E3, and IAEA over Iran in Washington

In a series of diplomatic meetings, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has engaged with his Israeli and European counterparts, as well as the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Washington to coordinate their positions on Iran.

On Wednesday, Rubio met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to reaffirm the United States’ steadfast commitment to Israel’s security, as stated by Tommy Pigott, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State.

During their discussions, they covered key regional issues concerning Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, emphasizing the importance of countering what they claimed as “Iran’s malign influence.”

The US Secretary of State also met with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), ahead of the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors session. During their meeting, they discussed the IAEA’s ongoing monitoring and verification efforts, including those in Iran.

Before this meeting, Rubio met with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to talk about Iran’s nuclear issues.

This discussion follows a letter sent by the three European countries to the UN Secretary-General, saying that if Iran does not resume nuclear negotiations with the international community by the end of August 2025, they are prepared to trigger the “snapback mechanism.”