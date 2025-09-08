Shia scholar stresses necessity of collective action by Muslim world scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Gheravi, member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, made the comments at the fourth webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference held by Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.



Complaining about the inaction of some scholars and rulers of Islamic countries towards the Palestinian issue, he noted,” Although some have individually condemned Israel's crimes, what the Islamic nation needs today is the united voice of scholars and their collective action.”



Gharavi noted, "Imam Sadiq (AS), the sixth Shia Imam, also considered the Islamic Ummah as a single body, and if one member is harmed, the other members also feel its pain”, and added,” These teachings remind us that remaining silent in the face of oppression against our religious brothers is a betrayal of our faith responsibility."



Criticizing the current situation of the Islamic Ummah, Gharavi stated: "Today, Muslims are witnessing the killing of thousands of innocent women and children in Palestine; many of whom are dying due to hunger and siege. While the Muslim population is close to two billion, Israel, with a small population, is committing such crimes."



He added: "If Islamic countries just cut off their political and economic relations with Israel and Islamic scholars condemn these crimes with a single voice, the Zionist regime will never be able to continue these atrocities."



This seminary professor, complaining about the inaction of some scholars and rulers of Islamic countries, noted: "Although some have individually condemned Israel's crimes, what the Islamic nation needs today is the united voice of scholars and their collective action. Organized pressure on Islamic rulers and international forums can force Israel and its supporters to retreat."

He stated: "Unfortunately, some Islamic governments not only do not take practical action, but sometimes provide economic and even military facilities to Israel. This situation has no result other than weakening the Islamic Ummah and strengthening the enemies."



Ayatollah Gharavi warned,” Today, the Palestinian nation is at risk of genocide, and Israel is openly talking about the project of establishing a Greater Israel.”



He concluded,” If Islamic countries and scholars do not unite, the Zionist regime's aggression will extend to Lebanon, Syria, and other countries. The embankments of resistance are the shield of the Islamic nation, and they must be defended with unity and practical action.”



