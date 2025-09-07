Syed Ashkevari: "Iran's victory in the 12-Day war is lesson for Muslim unity"

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat-ul-Islam Ali Hosseini Ashkevari, a representative of the people of Iran's Gilan Province in the Assembly of Experts, says that it is now time for Islamic countries to unite and stand against the aggressions of Israel.



Speaking at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, Hosseini Ashkvari, highlighted the pivotal role of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in uniting Muslims through the exemplary morals bestowed upon him by God.



He urged all Muslims to adopt the Prophet's method as their guiding model.



Hosseini pointed out that the Islamic world is currently facing the brutality of the Israeli regime, adding that the silence of Islamic leaders will ultimately engulf all Islamic nations in its consequences.



He condemned the world's indifference towards the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, asserting that no awakened conscience could accept unquestioning support for this regime.



He noted that Israel, with the backing of global arrogance, commits crimes and perpetrates genocide in Gaza, motivated by its interests in Islamic countries.



Referring to Iran's victory in the 12-day battle, Hosseini stressed the urgency for Muslim countries to join hands and rise against the bullying of Israel, warning that failure to do so would result in the annihilation of all Muslim nations.



With the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”, the 39th Islamic Unity Conference will be held from September 7 to 10, 2025, in Tehran.



