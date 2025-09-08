Bijar Friday Prayer Leader: Islamic Unity a Strategic Quranic Imperative for Dignity of Muslim World

AhlulBayt News Agency: “The Quran explicitly and repeatedly calls Muslims to unity and warns against division,” Khorshidi stated.

“Verses 31 and 32 of Surah Al-Rum identify division as a trait of polytheists, and verse 159 of Surah Al-An’am strongly condemns those who sow discord, severing their connection to the Prophet (PBUH).”



Unity in the Practice of the Ahl al-Bayt

Khorshidi highlighted the inclusive scholarly approach of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), noting that non-Shia thinkers were welcomed into their academic circles.



“Their participation in communal prayers and shared religious events reflects a practical model of unity and social cohesion,” he said.



He stressed that Islamic unity is not only a religious obligation but also a rational necessity in the face of unprecedented threats to the Muslim world.



“This path must be pursued with determination, drawing on the Quran, the Sunnah, and the legacy of the Imams and scholars.”



Gaza as a Catalyst for Muslim Solidarity



Turning to the crisis in Gaza, Khorshidi described it as a rallying point for Muslim unity.



“Gaza reminds all Muslims that only through solidarity and cooperation can we overcome major challenges,” he said.



“This unity must go beyond humanitarian aid and manifest as a unified front against the common enemies of Islam.”



He warned against reducing unity to a mere concept or slogan.



“If the Gaza crisis—which has awakened global consciousness and mobilized millions across Europe—cannot lead Muslims to practical unity, then when will that awakening occur?”



A Call to Action for the Islamic Ummah

Khorshidi concluded by urging Muslims to seize the current moment, as Palestine has become a symbol of global injustice and resistance.



“This is a wake-up call for the Islamic Ummah to abandon division and embrace unity,” he said.



“We must move forward together to achieve our shared Islamic goals.”



/129