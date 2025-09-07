Sayyed Kazem Noor Mofidi: Unity rooted in Qur’an, Prophet’s lifestyle

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Golestan province noted that Islamic unity is rooted in the holy Qur’an and the lifestyle of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) stressing that if the solidarity existed among the Islamic ummah, the ongoing genocide in Gaza would have not occurred.



Ayatollah Sayyed Kazem Noor Mofidi, in an address at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, called Islamic solidarity as a religious mandate same way that daily prayers and fasting are and stressed that Islamic unity must also turn into a religious rite .and a culture



He condemned the ongoing Israeli crimes in Gaza Strip and said,” Our beloved brothers and sisters in Gaza continue to lose their life as a result of malnutrition and lack of humanitarian necessities.



He emphasized that if unity had been established among the Islamic nation, the Israelis and Americans would not have dared to commit these crimes.



Ayatollah Noor Mafidi stated that Islamic countries can respond to the Palestinian people's message of help with empathy, and stated that if we do not respond to this message today, we will be responsible before God.



He emphasized that if a culture is created in which unity is considered obligatory, like prayer and fasting, it will be a prelude to the formation of an "Islamic World Union".



/129