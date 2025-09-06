Mamusta Sheikh Aziz Babaei: Unity of Muslims, key to liberation of al-Quds, victory of Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at the fourth webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, Mamusta Sheikh Aziz Babaei called Muslim unity as the key to honor and victory of Islam.



He called on the Islamic nation to restore the true position of religion and the nation through empathy, unity, and a return to its power; this return to itself will be the basis for God's help and the victory of the Islamic nation.



The Friday prayer leader the Sunni community in Tehran continued, "Real victory is only possible with sincerity, certainty, faith, and courageous resistance, as the believers and martyrs of God's path have shown from the beginning of Islam to the present day."



Referring to the history and teachings of the Quran and the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Mamusta Babaei considered the weakness and helplessness of Muslims to be due to worldly love and fear of death.



He added, "If Muslim nations come to their senses and believe in their own talents and strength, no oppressor will dare to desecrate their sacred places or massacre the oppressed people."



The Iranian senior cleric also hailed the efforts by World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought in line with boosting unity among Shia and Sunni communities and said Islamic scholars issued a decree of jihad against the criminals and oppressors of the Zionist regime so that the Islamic nation would be united and vigilant against desecration and oppression.



