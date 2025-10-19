Mamusta Rostami praises Qur’an as guide for unity and dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric has praised the Qur’an as a comprehensive charter for both individual and social life, urging Muslims to return to its teachings and values.

Mamusta Faeq Rostami, a member of the Supreme Council at the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the 48th Qur’an Competitions held in Sanandaj, located in Iran’s western Kurdistan province.

He emphasized the importance of revisiting the elevated teachings of the Qur’an, stating, “Today, more than ever, we need to reflect on the great teachings of the Qur’an.” He added, “This holy book guides Muslims toward light, dignity, and honor, and warns against division.”

Mamusta Rostami, who is also a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, praised Kurdistan province for its spiritual richness, calling it “the land of light and mysticism.” He said, “By hosting this competition, Kurdistan has once again affirmed its role as a center of spirituality and love for the holy Qur’an.”

The 48th edition of the Qur’an Competitions has officially begun in Kurdistan province and will welcome hundreds of Qur’an reciters from across Iran during the ten-day event.

