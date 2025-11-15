  1. Home
Mamusta Bahmani: Prophet Muhammad’s Life as a Universal Model of Mercy

15 November 2025 - 09:46
News ID: 1750467
Source: Taghrib News
Eqbal Bahmani and Faraji emphasized that Prophet Muhammad’s life is a universal model of mercy, coexistence, and guidance. They highlighted Qur’anic verses describing the Prophet as a mercy to all humanity and a beautiful example for believers. Faraji urged Muslims to localize the Prophetic model, avoid division, and present Islam as a global faith of compassion.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Teacher Mokhtar Faraji, Imam of the Sanandaj Mosque, affirmed that the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) serves as a universal model for guidance, coexistence, and the embodiment of merciful faith.

Faraji emphasized the greatness of the Prophet’s mission, saying: “God Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as a divine messenger, a model of piety, righteousness, and noble character, and a unifying figure for all creation.”

He added that the Prophet’s unmatched ethics enabled him to embrace and guide a society rich in cultural and religious diversity.

Quoting the Qur’an, he noted: “We have not sent you except as a mercy to the worlds” (Qur’an 21:107), stressing that the Prophet’s mercy extended beyond Muslims to all humanity. He also referenced the verse describing the Prophet as a “beautiful example” for those who believe in God and the Last Day.

Faraji stressed that even when dealing with opponents, the Prophet spoke with compassion and invited them to worship God.
“He was not only a messenger of mercy for Muslims but a sufficient guide for all people, regardless of religion, sect, or background.”

He also highlighted the Qur’anic description of the Prophet’s companions as “firm against disbelievers and merciful among themselves,” underscoring unity as central to the Prophetic tradition.

In conclusion, Faraji called for the practical application and localization of the Prophet’s teachings in today’s Islamic societies. He urged Muslims to avoid extremism, excess, and division, and to present Islam as a global model of mercy and compassion.
“The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is the best example whose path ensures the happiness and guidance of the Muslim Ummah on the straight path.”

