Mamusta Nouri: Prophet’s Legacy Is a Blueprint for Global Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Hashem Nouri, Friday Imam of Balbanabad, Iran, stated that the life of Prophet Muhammad is not only a guide for Muslims but also a universal model for coexistence and interfaith dialogue.

Reflecting on the tribal divisions of pre-Islamic Arabia, Nouri explained that the Prophet emerged in a society marked by prejudice and fragmentation. “Through his noble character and a message grounded in wisdom and mercy, he invited people to dialogue,” he said.

Quoting verse 125 of Surah An-Nahl—“Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom…”—Nouri emphasized that the Prophet’s approach was rooted in thoughtful invitation and respect, not force or conflict.

He also cited the hadith, “I was sent to perfect noble character,” noting that this moral foundation laid the groundwork for peaceful coexistence among diverse communities and faiths.

Nouri stressed that all Islamic schools of thought view the Prophet as a manifestation of divine mercy. “The verse ‘And We have not sent you except as a mercy to the worlds’ affirms his universal compassion,” he said.

He referenced the Prophet’s prayer for his enemies—“O Allah, guide my people, for they do not know”—as proof of a legacy built on reform and compassion, not revenge. “This is why the Prophet is a shared heritage of the Islamic Ummah,” he added.

Highlighting the diversity of thought among the Prophet’s companions, Nouri recalled an incident where two differed on prayer timing, and the Prophet affirmed, “Both of you are correct.” He described this as the essence of proximity and mutual respect.

He also quoted the verse “Hold fast to the rope of Allah, all of you, and do not be divided,” explaining that from a Sunni viewpoint, the rope of Allah refers to the Qur’an and the Prophet’s Sunnah.

Referencing verse 159 of Surah Al-Imran—“It is by Allah’s mercy that you were gentle with them…”—Nouri said the Prophet united hearts through gentleness and never responded to disagreement with violence.

He cited the hadith, “The believer to another believer is like a building, each part supporting the other,” describing the Prophet’s ethics as tools for unity and social cohesion.

Nouri emphasized the Prophet’s mission to build a unified Ummah. He referenced the verse “Indeed, this Ummah of yours is one Ummah…” and the Farewell Sermon, which declared, “No Arab is superior to a non-Arab,” as enduring declarations of unity.

He said the Prophet transcended tribal and ethnic divisions, defining identity through faith and piety.

Quoting the verse “Say, O mankind, I am the Messenger of Allah to all of you,” Nouri portrayed the Prophet as a global messenger who engaged in dialogue with Jews and Christians, respected their rights, and forged treaties with them.

He cited the Constitution of Medina as a model of unity built on justice, mutual respect, and lasting peace—not coercion.

In conclusion, Mamusta Nouri affirmed that revisiting the Prophet’s legacy provides a clear path to overcoming division and extremism, and achieving unity within the Islamic Ummah.

