Sunni Imam: Prophet Muhammad’s Ethics Highlighted as Path to Interfaith Harmony

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamosta Mahmoud Ibn al-Khayyat, Friday Imam of Saqqez, emphasized that the legacy of Prophet Muhammad is a shared heritage for all Muslims and a guiding framework for mutual understanding and human coexistence.

Reflecting on the conquest of Mecca, Ibn al-Khayyat recalled a moment when a companion declared, “Today is the day of revenge,” to which the Prophet responded, “No, today is the day of mercy.” He said this powerful statement exemplifies the Prophet’s commitment to compassion and peaceful coexistence, even in moments of triumph.

Quoting the verse, “And We have not sent you except as a mercy to the worlds,” Ibn al-Khayyat affirmed that the Prophet’s mercy encompassed all of humanity. He stressed that this mercy should serve as a model for ethical conduct and social harmony within the Islamic Ummah.

He also cited the verse, “Say, O People of the Book, come to a common word between us and you,” to highlight the Prophet’s invitation to unity among all faiths. Ibn al-Khayyat noted that the Prophet’s approach was rooted in dialogue and respect, not coercion.

In conclusion, he called on Muslims to follow the Prophet’s example by embracing understanding, peaceful coexistence, and compassion. “Our Prophet was the messenger of mercy and brotherhood,” he said. “Today, more than ever, the Islamic Ummah must return to this radiant legacy.”

