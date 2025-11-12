Sunni Cleric: Prophet’s balanced path is key to global unity and respect

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulvi Abdul Samad Damani, a member of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, emphasized that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was revered not only by Muslims but also by followers of other divine faiths. “He was a messenger for all,” Damani said, “and his approach was rooted in wisdom and moderation. As he taught, ‘The best of affairs are those that are balanced.’ This was the path that won hearts to Islam.”

Unity Through Consultation and Common Ground

Damani highlighted the Prophet’s commitment to unity, especially through consultation. “The Prophet engaged all segments of society in decision-making—particularly the youth, whose insight and energy were essential,” he said. “When decisions are made collectively, regret is rare.” He cited the Qur’anic verse, ‘Come to a common word between us and you’ (Surah Al-Imran 3:64), as a divine invitation to build bridges through shared values.

Respect for All Beliefs

Damani stressed that Islam upholds respect for the sanctities of all religions, including Buddhism, Sikhism, Hinduism, and others. “The Prophet taught us not to insult others’ sacred beliefs, so they would not insult ours,” he said. “His mission was based on dialogue and mutual respect—not confrontation.” He referenced the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah as a model of the Prophet’s peaceful approach, even toward former persecutors. “He chose reconciliation over hostility, proving that dignity and respect are the pillars of Islamic outreach.”

A Message for Humanity

In conclusion, Damani urged renewed efforts to embody the Prophet’s example in today’s world. “We must cultivate a culture of respect and understanding among all people,” he said. “The Prophet’s legacy teaches us that unity begins with honoring the humanity and beliefs of others.”

