Sheikh Rahbar: Prophet’s virtues must guide society amid global moral crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Rahbar, the Sunni Friday Imam of Bandar Lengeh city, called on the Islamic community to actively embody and promote the noble traits of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) throughout society. “God sent the Prophet of Islam as a guide and a source of mercy and blessing for all humanity,” he said. “Following his path leads to salvation in both this world and the hereafter.”

A Remedy for Global Moral Crisis

Sheikh Rahbar emphasized that the Prophet’s qualities—such as kindness, justice, and compassion—are especially vital in today’s world, which is plagued by cruelty, racism, indifference, and Islamophobia. “To escape these destructive traits, humanity must turn toward divine light,” he stated.

He stressed that the Prophet purified the Muslim community from harmful attributes and invited people to embrace goodness and mercy. “We must not neglect the promotion of these unique virtues,” he said. “They must be cultivated and rooted in our societies.”

Interfaith Respect and Islamic Awakening

Sheikh Rahbar pointed out that many followers of other religions hold deep respect for the Prophet, as evidenced by numerous conferences and gatherings held in his honor. “The Islamic Ummah must stand firm against hostile actions and prove its loyalty and awareness toward its Prophet,” he urged.

He concluded by reaffirming that Prophet Muhammad is not only a figure for Muslims but a mercy for all nations. “His message transcends sectarian and ethnic divisions. He is truly ‘Rahmatun lil-‘Alamin’—a mercy to the worlds,” Sheikh Rahbar said.

