Mamusta Rostami: Prophet of Mercy as Model of Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Faeq Rostami, a member of the Assembly of Experts, described the Prophet of Mercy (PBUH) as the embodiment of unity and tolerance. He stated: “Through his unifying ethics and inclusive approach, the Prophet (PBUH) was the herald of a united Ummah and a model for all humanity. His legacy transcends sectarian divisions and provides a path for the Islamic world to overcome today’s challenges.”

At a time when the Islamic world faces numerous internal and external challenges, revisiting the Prophetic legacy as a foundation for inter-sectarian proximity and peaceful coexistence is essential. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is recognized not only as the Messenger of Muslims but also as a symbol of dialogue, tolerance, and unity among all faiths and denominations.

In this context, Taghrib News interviewed Mamusta Faeq Rostami to explore the Prophetic model as a unifying force and timeless guide for the modern world. Rostami explained: “Throughout his mission, the Prophet (PBUH) consistently emphasized constructive dialogue with all groups. He engaged with polytheists, People of the Book, and even opponents through peaceful and rational means. The Constitution of Medina is a prime example of coexistence between Muslims, Jews, and other communities, built on dialogue and equal rights. This shows Islam is a religion of mercy and dialogue, not violence.”

He added: “The Prophet’s mercy is not limited to a specific time or place. The Qur’an describes him as ‘a mercy to the worlds.’ This universal mercy can serve as the foundation for Islamic unity. Despite theological or jurisprudential differences, all Islamic schools of thought revere the Prophet and follow his example. By focusing on shared values, many divisions can be overcome.”

Rostami noted: “There are many examples of proximity in the Prophet’s life. When companions disagreed, he emphasized unity and empathy. During the dispute over the construction of Quba Mosque, he personally intervened to restore harmony. In his letters to the emperors of Persia, Rome, and Abyssinia, he used respectful language and highlighted common ground. These actions exemplify practical proximity.”

He continued: “The Prophet’s ethics were rooted in honesty, trustworthiness, and justice—even toward his enemies. In today’s world, where the Islamic Ummah faces divisive plots, these values provide a practical model for unity. If Muslims focus on shared Prophetic ethics rather than differences, adversaries will fail to divide them.”

Rostami affirmed: “Indeed, the Prophet (PBUH) introduced the Muslim community as a single Ummah. The Qur’an says, ‘Indeed, this Ummah of yours is one Ummah.’ By establishing bonds of brotherhood between the Muhajirun and Ansar, he realized this unity in practice. If we follow this Prophetic principle today, we can form a united Islamic Ummah against global threats.”

He added: “The Prophet was sent not just for one nation or region, but for all humanity. In his interactions with the People of the Book, he emphasized shared beliefs and invited them to a ‘common word.’ This global vision enabled Islam to spread rapidly across the world. Today, the Prophet’s universal message can serve as a bridge to connect with followers of other faiths.”

In conclusion, Mamusta Faeq Rostami urged the Islamic Ummah to prioritize unity and peaceful coexistence by returning to the Prophetic model. “The Prophet of Mercy (PBUH) is an eternal role model for all of us,” he said. “His legacy offers a clear path to overcoming the challenges facing the Muslim world.”

