Mamusta Rostami: Prophet’s Teachings Are Key to Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Faeq Rostami, a member of the Assembly of Experts, described the Prophet Muhammad as a symbol of unity, compassion, and dignity, whose teachings continue to guide Muslims toward solidarity and spiritual strength.

Rostami stated, “During his lifetime, the Prophet brought peace and harmony among tribes and communities after years of conflict and bloodshed. Following his path is the key to freedom, independence, and cohesion in today’s Muslim societies.”

He cited the Qur’anic verse: “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.” (Surah Al-Imran 3:103)

Rostami explained that this divine command reflects the mercy and guidance bestowed upon the Ummah through the Prophet, and that the “rope” symbolizes both the Qur’an and the Prophet’s leadership in uniting believers.

He emphasized that the Prophet’s ethics and Qur’anic lifestyle should serve as a model for all Muslims today. “The Qur’an is the rope that connects the Ummah to divine guidance through the Prophet,” he said. “His character and teachings must be our compass.”

As a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Rostami warned of the dangers posed by global arrogance and its efforts to sow division among Muslim nations. “We must remain vigilant and aware of their schemes,” he said. “The enemies seek to weaken us through discord, and we must counter their plans with unity and insight.”

Rostami concluded by calling for renewed commitment to prophetic teachings, emphasizing that the Prophet’s message remains a clear and universal guide for humanity.

