Sunni cleric: Existence of Islamic world depends on supporting axis of resistance

Ahlulbayt News Agency: A prominent Iranian cleric from Ravansar, in Kermanshah province, has stressed importance of support the resistance demands emphasizing that the existence of Muslim world depends on backing the resistance axis.

Mamusta Molla Mohammad Mahmoudi warned against the hostility of the enemies with Muslims and efforts to undermine solidarity within the world of Islam.



The Friday prayer leader of Ravansar city said, "The enemies of Islam know very well that the greatness of Islam can be dangerous for them, so they take any possible measure to prevent this greatness find a tangible and practical manifestation."



This Sunni scholar criticized the policy of Islamic-Arab countries towards Western countries, especially the “Zionist” regime of Israel, and stated: " If Islamic countries regain their true position, many of the equations of the enemies will be disrupted."



Mamusta Mahmoudi added, "Today, by creating division among Muslim countries under various titles and conspiracies, the enemies are trying to silence the potential power of Muslims, which is considered a satanic conspiracy."



The Friday prayer leader of Ravansar added in another part of this interview, "Today, there are people in our society who are always looking to create sedition between Shia and Sunni brothers”, and added,” Without a doubt, anyone who tries in this direction not only cannot be considered a Muslim, but he is undoubtedly a plaything of the enemy."



The enemies of Muslim unity take advantage of every opportunity to strike at this heavenly religion, a clear example of which is their influence in some Arab-Islamic countries.



The Friday prayer leader of Ravansar city said, "Unfortunately, we see that the leaders of some Islamic countries, due to their lack of proper understanding of the political situation in the Islamic world, have fallen into the trap of arrogant powers such as the United States and the Israeli regime, and they falsely believe that their security lies in this, while the Zionist regime's invasion of Qatar shattered all these beliefs."



After breaking the unity among Muslims, the most important plan of the enemies of the Islamic world is to destroy the axis of resistance, an axis that has until today severed their hands from the Islamic world; therefore, any support for this resistance front guarantees the future of the Islamic world.”



Mamusta Mahmoudi noted, “Today, the axis of resistance needs the spiritual and material support of Islamic countries” and continued,” The continued existence of the Islamic world depends on supporting the axis of resistance against arrogance.”



/129