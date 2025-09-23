Qatari spokesperson: Israeli attack threatens regional agreements, stability

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari has condemned the recent Israeli attack on Doha, describing it as an assault on sovereignty, mediation, and the pursuit of peace, and warning that such actions threaten regional agreements.

According to Mehr, speaking at a press briefing in New York, Al-Ansari emphasized that the attack undermines the stability highlighted during the recent Arab-Islamic summit. He stated, “An Israeli attack on Doha constitutes an attack on sovereignty, mediation efforts, and the pursuit of peace.”

Al-Ansari added that Qatar is coordinating closely with the United States to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Expressing concern over the international community’s lack of decisive action in the face of rising conflicts, he reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to diplomacy and mediation. “Qatar is committed to peace and dialogue. The targeting of Doha only underscores the essential role of mediators in resolving conflicts. Mediation remains central to our foreign policy and peacebuilding efforts,” he said.

