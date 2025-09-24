Qatar’s Emir condemns Israel as “rogue state”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has condemned the crimes of Israel, calling the regime a “rogue state” in the wake of a recent attack that targeted Hamas’s negotiating delegation in Doha.

The “treacherous attack” of September 9, as the Emir put it, was carried out in a residential area that houses schools and diplomatic missions.

Speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim said it was a political assassination that undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The reality is that they [Israel] negotiate with delegations while plotting the assassination of negotiation team members.”

“It is exceedingly difficult to cooperate with a mentality that fails to respect even the most basic standards of diplomacy,” he said, adding that Israel views negotiations as merely a continuation of warfare, intended to mislead the Israeli public.

Describing the dire situation in Gaza, Sheikh Tamim said Israel’s objective is to render the territory uninhabitable, hindering access to education and healthcare services, Press TV reported.

“Their goal is to destroy Gaza so that it is unlivable.”

The Qatari leader highlighted the contradiction between Israel’s self-portrayal as a “democratic country surrounded by enemies” and its actions toward its neighbours, which, Sheikh Tamim said, are genocidal.

Sheikh Tamim said that while the surrounding nations have engaged in peace agreements, Israel aims to delegitimise those who resist its agenda by labelling them either anti-Semitic or terrorists.

“The international community, including Israel’s allies, is beginning to recognise this narrative as a distortion of reality,” Sheikh Tamim said.

Additionally, Sheikh Tamim called for adherence to the international rules-based order, underscoring that such principles are vital for maintaining global peace and human dignity.

