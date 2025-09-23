US envoy defends Israeli strike on Qatar targeting Hamas

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior U.S. diplomat has defended Israel’s recent aggression against Qatar, stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prioritizes the interests of the occupying regime and will “go anywhere and do anything” to protect them.

Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, made these remarks in response to a question about Israel’s airstrikes on Doha, which targeted Hamas leaders.

Barrack commented that the Middle East has fundamentally changed since October 7, referencing Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, launched in retaliation for decades of Israeli violence against Palestinians.

He added that Netanyahu is unconcerned with borders and will act decisively if he perceives a threat to Israel’s territory or people.

The Israeli airstrikes in Doha were described as an assassination mission, killing several Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, though top leaders like Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshal, and Zaher Jabarin survived.

Israeli officials confirmed that Netanyahu had informed U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the strike, despite Qatar’s role as a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Barrack claimed that while he disagrees with many Israeli actions, he respects their transparency in declaring intentions.

He also acknowledged the attack on Qatar, noting that the U.S. had previously asked the country to host representatives from Hamas and the Taliban.

