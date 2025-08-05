Tsunami of disgust: How Israel became one of most hated regimes in world

AhlulBayt News AGency: In recent weeks, officials and figures within the Israeli regime have repeatedly expressed concern about the growing global disgust toward the regime.

The rising hatred and disgust for the regime of Israel has become a public concern among both ordinary people and prominent figures in the Occupied Territories. Barak Sarai, a senior communications advisor to the Israeli regime, warned about the deteriorating international image of Israel.

More than 550 former Israeli military officers sent a sharp letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that the continuation of the war in Gaza without a clear strategic goal risks dragging Israel into a prolonged, costly occupation with no exit strategy.

Metan Flanai, head of the “Commanders for Israel’s Security” movement, addressed a letter to the cabinet and the Israeli public, emphasizing: “These policies not only complicate the war but will also lead to greater isolation of Israel both regionally and globally.”

Recent polls conducted by several prominent Western institutions with international recognition—such as Pew Research Center, Gallup, YouGov, and Harvard University—all indicate a growing global isolation, public outrage, and a sharp increase in the delegitimization and hatred of the Israeli regime. This represents one of the greatest losses the regime has suffered over the past two years.

The global disgust has reached such a level that, according to a survey by Channel 12 of Israeli television, 56 percent of residents in the occupied Palestinian territories fear that due to the rising protests and international criticism of the war in Gaza, they may lose the ability to leave the occupied areas.

The crucial question is: Why has global disgust toward the Israeli regime reached its highest levels ever—and why does it continue to rise?

The primary and most important reason for this global revulsion is the revelation of the Israeli regime’s criminal face to the world public. The policy of starving the people of Gaza—resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,400 individuals from hunger—has been the main factor exposing the inhumane and criminal nature of the Israeli regime.

People around the world are witnessing harrowing images of Gaza’s children suffering severe physical deterioration, either dying from hunger or struggling at death’s door. Amos Harel, a prominent analyst for the Hebrew-language newspaper Haaretz, wrote that Netanyahu believed that with the end of the Knesset’s summer session he had reached a “safe shore,” but the hunger crisis in Gaza disrupted all calculations. Even Donald Trump could not remain indifferent to the painful images from Gaza and responded publicly.

Harel emphasized that the Israeli regime is now facing a collapse of diplomacy worldwide. According to admissions from Israel’s Channel 12, hunger in the Gaza Strip has become a top global news story—not only in the news sections of channels like CNN and BBC but across virtually all television networks worldwide.

These media outlets broadcast heartbreaking images of hunger in Gaza, and almost every European begins their day with these distressing visuals.

In addition, the Israeli regime’s crimes against the people of Gaza, along with its repeated warmongering in the West Asia region—where civilians are the primary victims—have led to the collapse of global values and norms, as well as the inefficiency of international institutions. This has fueled the anger of people worldwide, as they have come to believe that Israel, under the protection of the United States, has gained a level of impunity that has caused the international system to witness a decline in moral standards and a rise in political immorality.

In this context, Yair Golan, leader of the “Democrats” party in Israel, strongly criticized Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet policies, calling them the main cause behind the spread of anti-Semitism and global hatred toward Israel.

Finally, while concerns about the unprecedented rise in global disgust toward the Israeli regime have been echoed by figures and media within the Occupied Territories, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, dismissed the source of this global hatred as mere propaganda and misinformation. Critics argue that Netanyahu has turned Israel into one of the most hated regimes in the world in order to maintain his hold on power.



