Hamas Leader Khalil al-Hayya Appeared Publicly for First Time Since Israeli Assassinations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Khalil al-Hayya, a senior figure in Hamas, appeared publicly in Doha for the first time since Israel’s targeted killings of resistance leaders. He connected his personal grief to the broader national sacrifice of the Palestinian people.

As the head of Hamas’ negotiation team, al-Hayya addressed Palestinians on Saturday, reflecting on the September 9 assassinations that killed six individuals, including his son Hammam, his office manager Jihad Labad, and other staff members.

“Today we live in the shadow of pain and in the shadow of pride and dignity,” he declared.

Despite his sorrow, al-Hayya expressed pride in the fallen, especially his son, for giving their lives in pursuit of Palestinian liberation from Israeli occupation, which he described as backed by the United States.

He emphasized that he sees no distinction between his loved ones and the countless victims in Gaza, who continue to die amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign since October 2023.

“I do not differentiate between them and any Palestinian child in Gaza killed by the occupation,” he said. “Because all of them died due to the crime of the occupation.”

Al-Hayya honored the century-long Palestinian resistance against Israeli expansionism and Western complicity, praising the enduring struggle of Gaza’s people.

“We are part of this great family—the Palestinian people—especially the people of Gaza, who today embody the nation through their resilience and sacrifices, which are historically rare. Our cause spans more than 100 years.”

He concluded with a prayer for divine support and a hopeful vision of national victory and dignity.

