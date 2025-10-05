Netanyahu Cornered as Hamas Accepts Humanitarian Terms, Exposes Israeli Refusal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has achieved a significant diplomatic breakthrough against Israel and the United States by responding to President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan with strategic restraint and political acumen, according to social media reactions.

Users on X praised Hamas’s response on Saturday, noting how the group reshaped the ceasefire narrative and exposed Israel’s unwillingness to meet humanitarian conditions.

Instead of rejecting Trump’s proposal outright, Hamas accepted key humanitarian elements—such as aid access, prisoner exchange, and cessation of hostilities—while attaching conditions that highlighted Israel’s refusal to reciprocate, leaving Prime Minister Netanyahu politically isolated and weakening the U.S. narrative.

Palestinian-Canadian analyst Afif Aqrabawi called the move principled and clever, stating that Hamas “dismantled” Trump’s peace plan by accepting its humanitarian terms on their own conditions.

He added that Israel now faces a choice: accept peace and end the war, or refuse and reveal itself as the true obstacle.

Social media user Hadi said Hamas’s diplomatic maneuver caught Israel off guard, especially after its military setbacks.

He argued that even if the genocide ends, Israel is likely to violate any ceasefire, meaning the regime has suffered a humiliating blow either way.

X user Hala Jaber described Hamas’s written response as “surprisingly diplomatic” and “politically shrewd,” noting that by accepting humanitarian terms, Hamas shifted the burden of rejection onto Israel.

She emphasized that Trump can no longer claim Hamas opposes peace, while Netanyahu appears as the main obstacle.

Commentator Thomas Keith praised Hamas’s approach as deliberate and focused on long-term justice rather than short-term optics.

He said Hamas’s statements consistently emphasized non-negotiable rights and the need to address root causes like siege, occupation, and displacement.

X user Yemen Researcher called Hamas’s response “masterfully cunning,” saying it has effectively shifted global opinion against Israel’s actions.

He expressed hope that the negotiations ahead would yield meaningful outcomes.

Late Friday, Hamas formally responded to Trump’s ceasefire proposal, expressing readiness to release all remaining captives and transfer authority to other Palestinian factions. However, it did not mention disarmament—a key Israeli demand included in Trump’s plan.

Trump welcomed Hamas’s statement and urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza.

Israeli media reported Saturday that Trump’s call for an immediate halt to bombing and his assertion that Hamas seeks lasting peace were met with “shock” by Netanyahu.

/129