Criminal Netanyahu directly ordered recent drone strikes on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent report has revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally authorized drone strikes on two vessels belonging to a Gaza-bound aid flotilla last month near the Tunisian coast.

According to CBS News on Friday, citing two unnamed American intelligence officials, Israeli forces launched drones from a submarine on September 8 and 9, dropping incendiary devices on boats anchored near the port of Sidi Bou Said, resulting in fires.

International humanitarian law strictly prohibits the use of incendiary weapons against civilians or civilian infrastructure under any circumstances.

The Global Sumud Flotilla had organized the maritime mission to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians suffering from a deadly famine imposed by the Israeli regime.

On September 8, the Family, a Portuguese-flagged vessel, was hit by an incendiary device just one night after Portuguese lawmaker Mariana Mortágua had been aboard.

Activists suspect the attackers intentionally waited until prominent figures had left the vessels before launching the strikes.

The following day, the Alma, a British-flagged ship, was similarly attacked. Both vessels caught fire but crews managed to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

In a statement on Friday, the Global Sumud Flotilla said confirmation of Israeli involvement would expose a disturbing pattern of impunity and arrogance.

The group added that regardless of the attackers’ intent—whether to kill, intimidate, or disable—the strikes endangered civilians and humanitarian volunteers.

They called on the international community to take notice and demanded urgent, independent investigations and full accountability for the attacks.

In separate incidents in late September, the flotilla reported being targeted by 15 low-flying drones while sailing south of Greece.

At least 13 explosions were heard, and objects were dropped on 10 vessels, causing damage and disrupting communications, though no casualties occurred.

Last week, Israeli naval forces intercepted all Gaza-bound vessels and detained activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and several European lawmakers, sparking global outrage.

Since launching its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 66,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 168,000, the majority of them women and children.

