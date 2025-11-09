Tunisian activists rally against Israeli violations of Gaza ceasefire

Dozens of Tunisian activists and citizens staged a protest in downtown Tunis on Saturday night to denounce the Israeli regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration was organized by the independent association Ansar Palestine under the slogan “A ceasefire while killings continue; Gaza without food or medicine,” and took place in front of the Tunis Municipal Theatre.

Protesters called for a complete end to the war in Gaza, urged the Israeli regime to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, and demanded unhindered entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory. They also condemned the ongoing blockade and starvation policies imposed on Gaza’s population.

Participants chanted slogans such as “O free people, Gaza is starving under siege,” “We will not surrender; the people of Gaza are dying of hunger,” and “No agreements or alliances with the United States and the Zionist regime.”

Speaking at the gathering, Murad al-Yaqubi, a member of the board of Ansar Palestine, said that protests would continue as long as the aggression persisted.

“The crisis is not over, and the genocide is ongoing,” he stressed, adding that the rally aimed to reaffirm popular solidarity with Gaza and condemn the continuation of the blockade and starvation policies.

Al-Yaqubi noted that the event was widely welcomed by the public, reflecting the Tunisian people’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

