Seminar on Shiites in Tunisia Held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The seminar “Familiarity with the Situation of Shiites in Tunisia,” part of the series “Introducing the Situation of Shiites Worldwide,” was held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, by the Office of Studies and Research of the Scientific and Cultural Affairs Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in cooperation with the Institute for Short-Term Educational Programs and Research Opportunities of Al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h) International University and ABNA International News Agency, at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) Hall in Qom.

The session featured Dr. Menhaji, author of a research work on the situation of Shiites in Tunisia, as the main presenter, and Dr. Arab-Ahmadi, Associate Professor at the Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran, as the critic. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Safa, Director-General of the Office of Studies and Research at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

Dr. Menhaji began by explaining the compilation of his book, noting that it was based on field research and Arabic and Western sources. He stated that the city of Kairouan, founded by Aqaba ibn Nafi‘ in 50 H (670 CE), soon became a major religious and cultural center of Islam in North Africa. The only official Husayniyah of Tunisia, “Rasul al-Azam (p.b.u.h) Husayniyah,” is located in Kairouan.

Menhaji divided the history of Shia in Tunisia into three stages: its initial arrival through two missionaries sent by Imam Sadeq (a.s.); a long period from the 11th to 20th centuries marked by the absence of Shiite presence; and the modern phase beginning after January 2011.

He explained that during French colonial rule and the Bourguiba era, national unity was promoted at the expense of religious diversity, and Shiite expressions were almost weak in popular rituals like mourning on Ashura. However, after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Shiite discourse resurfaced in Tunisia.

In the 1980s and 1990s, according to Menhaji, conversion to Shia was often emotional and inspired by studying the works of Imam Khomeini (r.a.), Martyr Motahhari, and books like Al-Murajia‘at. There are no reliable statistics on Tunisia’s Shiite population, as many conceal their faith due to fear of state or social backlash. Nevertheless, the Shiite community has grown in the capital, with the city of Gabès, known as the “Qom of Tunisia”, serving as its heartland. The Shiites once had a political party named “Hezbollah of Tunisia,” now called the “Ummah Party,” which holds two seats in parliament.

Menhaji added that Shiite figures in Tunisia are not limited to Sheikh Tijani, author of “Then I Was Guided”, but also include personalities such as Salah al-Din Misri, head of the Tunisian Association for Tolerance. He noted that the 2011 revolution allowed Shiite educational and cultural centers to expand significantly. “Shiites in Tunisia have no unified leader,” he added, “The victory of Lebanese Hezbollah in the 2006 war made many convert to Shia.”

He also highlighted challenges facing Tunisian Shiites, including economic marginalization, identity crises, social discrimination, and religious restrictions, which threaten their communal cohesion. Despite these challenges, he said, the Shiites are neither entirely isolated nor inactive. He also noted that the studies about Tunisian Shiites are scarce.

Commenting on Menhaji’s book, Dr. Arab-Ahmadi praised it as comprehensive and informative, especially regarding Tunisian Shiite elites and historical developments, and emphasized its scholarly value even where topics needed to be more complete.

In conclusion, Dr. Safa stressed the importance of developing a strategic framework for Shiite studies within the Assembly’s research agenda, calling for systematic monitoring and real-time observation of Shiite communities worldwide.

