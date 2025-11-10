Israel continues strikes on Gaza sespite ceasefire, killing seven Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian media sources say at least seven Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours as Israeli forces continued their attacks on the Gaza Strip, despite the officially declared ceasefire.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the bodies of seven martyrs were transferred to hospitals across the enclave. The ministry added that many victims remain buried under rubble or stranded on streets, while rescue operations are severely hindered by ongoing bombardments and a lack of functional equipment.

According to Mehr, the ministry also confirmed that since the ceasefire took effect, Israel has violated the agreement numerous times, leaving 241 Palestinians dead and 619 others injured.

Local outlets reported that Israeli forces carried out intense airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting areas east of Gaza, including Al-Zannah in northeastern Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, confrontations erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian youths in the town of Al-Ram, north of al-Quds (Jerusalem). Witnesses said Israeli forces fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the ongoing attacks on Gaza.

