Gaza records world’s highest rate of child amputations, report finds

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent joint report by the Welfare Association, the Munib and Angela Masri Foundation, and the Institute for Global Health at the American University of Beirut confirms that Gaza has the highest rate of child amputations in the world two years after the Israeli war of genocide.

The report stated that more than 170,000 injuries had been recorded as of September 2025, and a quarter of them require long-term rehabilitation care amidst the collapse of prosthetic and physiotherapy services.

The report also confirmed that two-thirds of rehabilitation facilities in Gaza have been destroyed or are out of service, leaving only eight prosthetic specialists working with limited capacity.

According to the report, the sector suffers from a severe shortage of personnel, funding, and medical equipment, making the treatment of complex injuries almost impossible.

