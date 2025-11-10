WHO confirms continued efforts to evacuate Gaza patients

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), confirmed on Sunday evening that the organization will continue to work with Egypt and other nations to evacuate patients from the Gaza Strip who require urgent medical care.

Ghebreyesus stressed the organization’s commitment to supporting the re-equipping and rebuilding of the exhausted health system in the Strip, which has suffered a near-total collapse since the Israeli aggression began.

In a post on the “X” platform, the Director-General indicated that “global solidarity, increased access, and above all, a commitment to lasting peace” are essential to ending the “cycle of violence and despair” and providing hope throughout the Middle East.

This affirmation comes amid the ongoing Israeli siege that obstructs the entry of medical equipment and medicines and hinders the transfer of critical cases for treatment outside of Gaza.

