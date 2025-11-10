Israeli whistleblower lawyer attempts suicide after exposing detention abuse

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former Israeli military legal officer Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who reportedly leaked footage exposing the abuse of a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention center, attempted suicide on Sunday morning, according to Israeli police sources.

Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Danny Levi commented, “She tried to commit suicide today. Her life is not rosy,” in remarks widely criticized for their insensitivity.

Levi added, “If she committed the offense, it affects the army’s image and soldier conduct. We entrust our children to a system that must ensure no one leaks information. That’s why we’re investigating.”

The leaked footage allegedly shows Israeli soldiers surrounding a blindfolded Palestinian prisoner with riot shields and committing sexual assault, raising serious concerns about systemic abuse.

The victim, reportedly returned to Gaza, suffered severe injuries including anal trauma, a ruptured bowel, lung damage, and broken ribs—injuries that point to torture within Israeli detention facilities.

/129