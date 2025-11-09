Malaysian activists urge boycott of firms linked to Israeli settlements

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian organizations in Malaysia have called on major domestic companies to stop doing business with their counterparts that support the Israeli regime.

The Coordination Council of Islamic Organizations in Malaysia said in a statement that some Malaysian companies are cooperating with international firms that operate in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.

Recently, activists and representatives of pro-Palestinian organizations have held protests in front of the Merdeka 118 skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur. The building is owned by Malaysian investment company BNP Paribas, one of the country’s major sovereign wealth funds.

The building houses the offices of companies that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement classifies as complicit in the crimes of the Israeli regime.

One of these companies is Malaysian company Sim Derby, which operates in various sectors including oil palm plantations and real estate development. Sim Derby’s equipment relies on products from American company Caterpillar, which supplies D9 bulldozers to the Israeli occupiers.

Chi Asma Ibrahim, an activist for the welfare of children and women and environmental protection, told Al Jazeera that she continues to call on domestic companies to boycott their international counterparts that cooperate with the occupiers.

Ibrahim added that this relationship is complicit in the war crimes committed by the occupiers in Palestine.

Ibrahim explained that the calls for sanctions are limited to companies that support the occupiers in any way, and specifically target Caterpillar.

Caterpillar is an example of a company that, in addition to killing many innocent people, including children and women, helps the occupiers commit mass murder in the Gaza Strip and build illegal settlements in the West Bank.



Ibrahim joined the BDS movement against Israel after witnessing the endless atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

She explained that her focus is on campaigns that target large domestic companies that cooperate with international companies that support the occupation.

She emphasized that boycott campaigns have achieved significant success in the retail sector, such as restaurants and coffee shops, as well as with large companies that value public solidarity with the Palestinian people.

