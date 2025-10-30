Iraqi Calligrapher Completes World's Largest Handwritten Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: A former goldsmith from Iraq has spent six years crafting what is believed to be the largest handwritten Quran in the world. Created in Istanbul, the manuscript features pages that measure 4 meters in length and 1.5 meters in width.

Ali Zaman, born in 1971 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, discovered his love for Islamic calligraphy early in life.

He left his profession as a jeweler in 2013 to fully devote himself to the art of calligraphy.

In 2017, Zaman relocated with his family to the Fatih district of Istanbul to pursue his artistic ambitions.

The monumental Quran, completed over six years, was written entirely by hand using traditional reed pens in the thuluth script, a classical style of Arabic calligraphy.

Each page, when opened, spans three meters. Zaman avoided modern tools, carefully shaping every letter by hand.

Working solo in a modest room within the Mihrimah Sultan Mosque complex in Istanbul, he dedicated his days to the manuscript, pausing only for meals and prayers.

The entire project was self-financed. Despite facing serious health issues in 2023 that temporarily halted his work, Zaman persisted.

He has earned numerous international accolades, including first-place awards in thuluth and naskh calligraphy competitions held in Syria, Malaysia, Iraq, and Türkiye.

Zaman holds an ijazah (authorization) in calligraphy from esteemed masters and received a “Distinction” award in 2017 at Türkiye’s International Hilye-i Serif Competition, presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to Anadolu, Zaman expressed: “It is a joy to create something that few people can do or would even attempt. Every letter reflects the soul and effort put into this work.”

He noted that acquiring proper materials during the COVID-19 pandemic was especially difficult, but the family remained committed.

The finished Quran surpasses the previously largest known manuscript, which measured 2.28 meters by 1.55 meters.



/129