Istanbul Marathon shows solidarity with Palestinian people

AhlulBayt News Agency: Participants in Sunday’s Istanbul Marathon showed a solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces

The demonstration took place during the 47th edition of the marathon, organized by the Istanbul Municipality. The event is unique in the world as it spans two continents, Asia and Europe.

As runners crossed the 15 July Martyrs Bridge connecting the two continents, they held banners and scarves showing support for Palestine and solidarity with its people in the face of Israeli policies.

