Afghanistan, Pakistan extend ceasefire following Türkiye-Qatar mediation talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed Thursday to maintain a ceasefire during talks via the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar.

A statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said meetings were held Oct. 25 - 30 in Istanbul, with the attendance of Türkiye, Qatar, Afghanistan and Pakistan to strengthen a ceasefire agreed on in Doha earlier this month under the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar.

The statement noted that the parties reached a consensus on the continuation of the ceasefire.

It said additional principles for implementation will be discussed and finalized during a high-level meeting to be held Nov. 6 in Istanbul.

It also stated that the parties agreed to establish a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure the maintenance of peace and impose penalties on any side that violates the agreement.

Türkiye and Qatar expressed appreciation for the constructive contributions made by Afghanistan and Pakistan to the process.

They reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

The 48-hour ceasefire announced Oct. 15 following border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been extended until the conclusion of the Doha talks, with the support of Türkiye and Qatar.

.....................

End/ 257