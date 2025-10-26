Pakistan Warns of Open War with Afghanistan, if Talks fail

AhlulBayt News Agency: The discussions, which began on Saturday and are expected to continue into Sunday, follow deadly border clashes earlier this month, marking the latest effort by both sides to prevent a relapse into violence since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul.

As quoted by news agency Reuters, Asif said in televised remarks, “We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them. But I saw that they want peace.”

The clashes erupted after Islamabad demanded the Taliban curb militants it says have been attacking Pakistan from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.

Pakistan responded with cross-border airstrikes, and both sides exchanged heavy fire, killing dozens and prompting the closure of key crossings, which remain shut.The talks in Istanbul aim to devise a mechanism to enforce a longer-term Doha ceasefire.

“There have been no incidents in the four to five days since it was agreed, and both sides were complying with the truce,” Asif said, underlining the delicate situation along the 2,640-km Durand Line border.

Earlier, Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to an immediate ceasefire after days of deadly clashes, according to Qatar’s foreign ministry, which said both sides also agreed to establish mechanisms to ensure lasting peace and stability.

The violence, which began on October 11, followed Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika targeting groups linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Amid the tensions, the Taliban government has ordered construction of a dam on the Kunar River to limit Pakistan’s water supply, according to RT, escalating non-military pressure on Islamabad and adding another layer to the strained bilateral relations.