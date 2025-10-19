Pakistan, Afghanistan Doha talks yield truce after deadly border clashes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement for an “immediate ceasefire” following negotiations held in Doha, according to a statement from Qatar’s foreign ministry. The truce comes after a week of deadly border clashes between the two neighboring countries.

The ministry added that the ceasefire was brokered during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkey on Saturday.

It further stated that both sides had pledged to hold follow-up meetings aimed at ensuring the ceasefire’s sustainability and verifying its implementation in a reliable and enduring manner.

This agreement follows some of the most violent confrontations between the two nations since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Delegations from both countries—led by Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob and Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif—met in Doha to discuss ways to reduce tensions.

The 2,600-kilometer border, a long-standing flashpoint, witnessed Pakistani airstrikes and intense ground combat last week after Islamabad accused Kabul of sheltering militants responsible for a rise in attacks on Pakistani forces.

Afghanistan denied the accusations, instead accusing Pakistan’s military of spreading false information and harboring Daesh-linked militants to destabilize Afghan sovereignty—claims that Islamabad strongly rejects.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, reiterated the allegations, stating that the Afghan government must control proxy groups operating from Afghan territory and launching attacks inside Pakistan.

Tensions escalated further on Friday when reports emerged that an assailant had killed seven Pakistani soldiers and wounded 13 others near the border, prompting retaliatory Pakistani airstrikes.

