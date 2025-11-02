Ayatollah Waez-Zadeh Behsudi Congratulates Afghanistan on Historic U-17 Futsal Asian Championship Victory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Haj Waez-Zadeh Behsudi, a prominent Shia scholar in Afghanistan, has congratulated the nation on the historic victory of the Afghanistan U-17 futsal team in the 2025 Asian competitions held in Bahrain. In an official message issued by his central office, the triumph was celebrated as a symbol of the perseverance, faith, and unity of the country’s youth, extending heartfelt felicitations to the noble Afghan people, the sporting community, and the champion players themselves.

The message highlighted the achievement as a source of national pride, emphasizing how the young athletes’ success on the continental stage reflects the potential and spirit of Afghanistan’s new generation. The office praised the team’s dedication and resilience, noting that such victories strengthen communal bonds and inspire hope across the nation.

The message reads as following:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

With great pride, we warmly congratulate the honorable and proud nation of Afghanistan, the country’s sports community, and our champion team on the joyful victory of the Afghanistan U-17 national futsal team at the Asian Championships hosted by Bahrain.

This remarkable success and championship medal have brought smiles and happiness to the faces of millions of our fellow citizens, the sports community, and the passionate youth of our country.

Our futsal heroes have proven that with patience and sportsmanship, they are always worthy of pride and honor in every arena.

We pray to Almighty God for continued success for the country’s sports community and for the further advancement of our champion team in the upcoming world competitions.

With respect,

Dr. Yaqubi

Head of the Central Office of the Grand Marja, Ayatollah Al-Uzma Haj Wa’izzada Behsudi, Kabul

November 01, 2025 (10 Aqrab 1404 Solar Calendar)