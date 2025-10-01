Pres. Pezeshkian: Surrender is not in nature of Iranians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated the nation’s determination to withstand external pressures, stressing that “surrender is not in the nature of the Iranian people.”

According to IRNA, speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony honoring Iran’s national freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams after their championship victory at the World Competitions in Croatia, Pezeshkian praised the athletes’ accomplishments as a symbol of national pride and an inspiration for society.

“We must always strive to keep pace with our competitors and avoid falling behind,” he said. “You, as young athletes, have demonstrated your commitment to raising our country’s standing and shown a deep passion for our homeland.”

Addressing the sanctions and economic restrictions imposed on the country, the president emphasized the importance of self-reliance. “We need to recognize our own capabilities. When we rely on ourselves and work with determination, we will achieve our goals,” he stated.

Acknowledging current challenges, Pezeshkian noted that his administration is taking steps to improve conditions, including enhancing ties with neighboring countries.

