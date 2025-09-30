Enemies will never witness Iranians bowing down: President Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that adversaries of Iran can only dream of seeing the Iranian people yield, because the nation will never bow down.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the National Firefighters' Day on Monday, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed that no amount of pressure from adversaries would compel Iran to surrender.

He praised the solidarity demonstrated by the Iranian public, particularly during the recent war imposed by the Israeli regime, and reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting firefighters.

The president emphasized that the enemies mistakenly believed that the Islamic Republic weakened and that the public would support military aggression against the country. Instead, he noted, the Iranian people rallied in unprecedented support of their country and government.

Pezeshkian expressed unwavering faith in the capabilities of the Iranian nation, asserting that with self-reliance and trust in domestic talent, Iran can achieve its goals without external assistance.

Pezeshkian highlighted the ongoing turmoil in the region, saying, “Today, a criminal regime has disrupted the entire region and has caused unrest and insecurity in various ways. However, international organizations, led by the United Nations Security Council, have not issued a single resolution against its crimes, and any efforts to condemn and stop the atrocities of this regime have been met with vetoes from powerful nations, especially the United States. In contrast, a country like Iran, which seeks a safe and peaceful life, faces increasing sanctions every day, solely because its people refuse to bow to oppression.”

Pezeshkian further said that during his participation in the UN General Assembly, he met with heads of state who claim to uphold human rights, questioning their silence on the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime. He underscored the hypocrisy of these nations, which label Iran as a source of instability while ignoring the blatant violations occurring before their eyes.

