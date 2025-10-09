Iran President urges unity among Islamic nations to confront common adversaries

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Massoud Pezeshkian asserted that unity among the Islamic Ummah is crucial in preventing the Israeli regime from committing atrocities against the oppressed Palestinian people and threatening other nations.

Speaking during a ceremony to receive the credentials of the new Indonesian ambassador to Iran Rolliansyah Soemirat on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of fostering comprehensive relations among Islamic countries to transform them into a united front.

Pezeshkian described strengthening cooperation with Islamic countries as a cornerstone of Iran's foreign policy. He stated that the Islamic Republic considers Muslim countries as its brothers based on Islamic teachings and believes that they must stand united as one body against the enemies of the Islamic community.

The president reiterated that achieving this goal requires expanding relationships across various fields, including science, culture, economy, politics, society, and security.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude for Indonesia's supportive stance towards Iran in international forums and highlighted the vital role of ambassadors in enhancing bilateral relations.

President Pezeshkian also invited his Indonesian counterpart to visit Iran, expressing hope that the trip would further develop interactions and deepen ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Soemirat conveyed his excitement about his new role in Iran and extended warm greetings from the Indonesian government and people. He congratulated both nations on the 74th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, assuring that he would dedicate his efforts to strengthening ties between the governments, private sectors, and peoples of Iran and Indonesia.

Soemirat also emphasized the shared commitment of both countries to global multilateralism, expressing Indonesia's desire to continue and enhance its cooperation with Iran at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels.

He underscored the significance of supporting the Palestinian cause and reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to stand by the Iranian people in their pursuit of peaceful nuclear technology.

