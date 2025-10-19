IOC condemns Indonesia’s visa ban on Israeli Gymnastics team

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has condemned Indonesia’s decision to deny visas to Israel’s gymnastics team, preventing their participation in the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships that began Sunday in Jakarta.

According to Mehr, in a statement, the IOC stressed that its principled position is clear — all eligible athletes, teams, and officials must be allowed to take part in international sporting events without discrimination, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the principles of nondiscrimination, autonomy, and political neutrality that guide the Olympic Movement.

“It is the direct responsibility of the host country, the organizer, and the relevant sports bodies to ensure that this principle is upheld and that all necessary assurances are provided in advance,” the statement said.

The IOC added that it would discuss the issue with Indonesian authorities during its upcoming meeting, reiterating that sport must remain a safe space for athletes to pursue their goals, and that athletes should not be held accountable for political decisions made by governments.

