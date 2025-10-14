Indonesia rejects media reports of President Prabowo visiting occupied territories

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Indonesian government has denied reports from several Israeli media outlets claiming that President Prabowo Subianto will visit Israel following a planned summit in Egypt.

"It's not true. According to the initial plan, the President will return home after the event in Egypt is completed," Foreign Minister Sugiono, who goes by a single name, said in a written statement on Monday.

Earlier, Israeli media outlets, including Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), The Times of Israel, i24NEWS, and Channel 12, had reported that Prabowo was expected to visit the occupied territories on October 14–15.

The speculation was fueled by Hananya Naftali, a close associate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who posted about Prabowo’s alleged plan to visit the occupied territories.

For decades, Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause.

In the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, both the public and government authorities view Palestinian statehood as a constitutional mandate, given the country’s commitment to abolishing colonialism.

Prabowo has reiterated Indonesia's commitment and continuous support for Palestinian independence.

The Indonesian president is currently in Egypt to attend a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, where he is scheduled to witness the signing of a deal expected to end Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

The Egypt summit is set to be attended by US President Donald Trump, who is reportedly urging some Arab states to disarm Palestinian resistance groups and normalize relations with the Israeli regime.

Addressing the Israeli Knesset on Monday, Trump boasted that the US has the best weapons, and “we’ve given a lot of them to Israel, frankly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas political bureau, referred to the upcoming meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, stating that Hamas resistance hopes that the forum would ensure the ceasefire agreement is implemented according to the agreed-upon provisions.

He stressed that the main remaining differences in implementing the ceasefire deal relate to Israel's manipulation of the prisoner list.

"This [Israeli] regime is not honest even in its dealings with mediators, including the Americans," he emphasized.

Hamad also warned that Netanyahu’s cabinet continues to threaten further attacks on Gaza. He called on the international community to exert pressure and take action to prevent Israel from striking Gaza again and to ensure the implementation of the agreement.

The Hamas member further emphasized that valid international guarantees were needed to enforce a comprehensive ceasefire, pave the way for the end of the occupation, and ensure the fulfillment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

