Pres. Pezeshkian: West using Snapback mechanism to undermine Iran’s oil, trade sectors

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says the West’s attempt to reactivate the “snapback” mechanism aims to restrict Iran’s oil exports and obstruct its trade relations.

According to IRNA, speaking at a meeting with members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said Western powers were employing the mechanism as an “economic weapon” to pressure Iran and hinder its development.

“Their goal in reactivating the snapback is to curb our oil exports and disrupt our trade activities,” the president stated. “Given our vast energy resources, we must accelerate national development and not allow external pressures to slow our progress.”

He stressed the government’s determination to support exporters and facilitate a business-friendly environment to boost non-oil exports. “The growth of exports reflects reduced dependence on oil and contributes to job creation,” Pezeshkian added.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran would continue to pursue economic independence through innovation, trade diversification, and regional partnerships.

On August 28, France, Germany, and Britain (the E3) announced the reactivation of the snapback mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) in a bid to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran. Tehran has rejected the move as “legally null and void,” emphasizing that both the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expired on October 18.

