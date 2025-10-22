Iran’s President: Islamic unity thwarts US, Zionist conspiracies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeskian says if Islamic countries are united, the conspiracies designed by the United States and the Zionist regime against the nations of the region will yield no results.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Tehran on Tuesday.

"If unity and cohesion are established among Islamic countries, the conspiracies of America and the Zionist regime against the nations of the region will get nowhere," said the president.

Pezeshkian continued to point to the connection of the Iranian and Iraqi rail transport networks as one of the most important areas for cooperation, saying that "Accelerating the implementation of this project by the Iraqi government, not only strnegthens trade, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries, but also will pave the way for broader links between the countries of the region and strengthen economic ties."

Highlighting the Islamic Republic's insistence in keeping unity among Muslim nations, the President stated, "we consider all the people of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to be our brothers, regardless of ethnic and religious differences, and we believe that the secret of the honor and pride of the Islamic nation lies in strengthening brotherly bonds and avoiding internal disputes created by enemies."

Iraq's National Security Advisor, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, saying that "The security of Iran and Iraq are intertwined. The Iraqi government emphasizes its full commitment to the security treaty between the two countries."

Araji also emphasized that from the perspective of the Iraqi Prime Minister and the Kurdistan Regional Government officials, the borders of Iran and Iraq should be among the safest in the region, and there will be no threat to Iran from there.

He continued to consider the connection of the Iranian and Iraqi railway networks a strategic move, adding that, "This plan will lead to economic and political convergence between the two countries. For that, the Iraqi government firmly supports it."

At the end of the meeting, Kurdistan Region's Minister for the Interior Reber Ahmad expressed his gratitude for the opportunity of the meeting saying, "Dr. Pezeshkian's visit to the Kurdistan Region left a very positive impact on the political and public levels."

The Iraqi Kurdish official added that, "The approach of the Kurdistan Region, under any circumstances, is to support the stability and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We emphasize our full commitment to the security agreement between the two countries and have taken practical steps in this direction."

