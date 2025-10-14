President Pezeshkian: Strong regional ties can neutralize sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored that a nation like Iran—with 16 neighboring countries—cannot be easily isolated or sanctioned, stressing the strategic importance of effectively managing border and regional relations.

Speaking at a ceremony on Monday, Pezeshkian said, “If we manage our relationships with our neighbors wisely, we can overcome external pressures and neutralize sanctions.”

According to IRNA, referring to the 12-day war imposed on the country and the people’s steadfast support for the Islamic Republic, the president noted, “In a world where arrogant powers try to impose their will on others, it is our reliance on the people that gives us the strength and determination to resist greed and coercion.”

Pezeshkian also discussed his administration’s ongoing efforts to correct economic and infrastructural imbalances, particularly in the energy sector. He highlighted notable progress in the development of solar power plants, saying that “fuel reserves for power plants are now in much better condition than last year.”

