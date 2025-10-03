Pres. Pezeshkian: Enemies will not be able to dominate Islamic Ummah if they unite

President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the need for Muslim unity and a return to the original religious principles, and said: "The fundamental problem of Muslims begins within the Islamic Ummah itself. If unity, cohesion, agreement, and empathy are formed among Muslims, the enemies will not be able to dominate the Islamic Ummah."

President Pezeshkian made the remarks among political, cultural and social activists of Hormuzgan Province on Thursday.

Pezeshkian criticized the current situation in the Islamic world, and emphasized: "The Zionist regime, with its small population, is killing women and children in front of the eyes of hundreds of millions of Muslims, and the reaction of some governments is, at best, only condemnation. Some even secretly sit next to the same criminals and cheer them on."

President Pezeshkian reminded: "If Muslims were together, such tragedies would not have happened. The enemy takes our oil, gas, and mines, and in return, he gives us weapons and planes to fight each other. The key to using those planes is in his own hands; if he allows it, it will fly, and if he doesn't, it will be grounded."