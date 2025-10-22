Iraqi analyst slams US meddling after Rubio’s remarks on disarming resistance groups

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iraqi security analyst has dismissed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s call to disarm Iraqi resistance groups, saying that Washington’s interference in Iraq’s internal affairs far exceeds that of any other country.

Speaking to Nujaba TV, analyst Abdul Karim Khalaf said it is “absurd” for the United States to accuse Iran of influence in Iraq while it continues to intervene in Baghdad’s political, legal, and social matters.

According to IRNA, he pointed out that the US Embassy in Baghdad routinely interferes in domestic legislation and exerts pressure on Iraqi politicians from various political blocs, including Shia and Kurdish factions.

“The US ambassador’s actions are a clear example of direct interference, as she regularly pressures Iraqi leaders,” Khalaf said, recalling how former US President Donald Trump’s envoy sought to manipulate Iraq’s political alliances — a move that became a political scandal.

Khalaf also questioned the legality of US control over Iraqi assets, noting that Washington continues to impose restrictions under the pretext of legal and financial mechanisms.

His remarks followed Rubio’s recent meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, during which the US official demanded the disarmament of resistance groups — a statement that has triggered widespread public criticism and resentment in Iraq.

