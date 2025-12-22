We don't fear threats, assassinations: Nujaba Movement

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement, Abdul-Qadir al-Karbala’i once again reiterated the firm position of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq that it will not hand over its weapons.

According to the website of the representative office of al-Nujaba in Iran, the deputy military commander of the al-Nujaba Movement, responding to the continued misguided rumours about the disarmament of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, stated, “The insistence of the American occupiers on remaining on Iraqi soil, despite an alleged agreement and the demand for their expulsion, as well as their overt and ongoing interference in internal affairs, including the arming and training of separatist militias and terrorist groups to destabilize the country, in addition to numerous other instances, constitute a violation of national sovereignty and a manifest occupation that must be brought to an end through all legitimate forms of resistance.”

Haj Abdul-Qadir al-Karbala’i emphasized, “Resistance is the legitimate right of nations whose sovereignty has been stripped away and whose land has been occupied, a right that derives its legitimacy from the dignity and honour of the Iraqi people, a people who have never accepted humiliation and will never accept it.”

Addressing the occupiers in closing, he stressed, “One who has taken the path of Sayyid al-Shuhada [Imam al-Husayn] (peace be upon him) as his model neither fears your threats and assassinations, nor allows the flash of the traitors’ daggers to instil fear in his heart.”

