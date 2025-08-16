Kata’ib Hezbollah Chief: Weapons are essential for national security

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary-general of the Iraqi anti-terror group Kata’ib Hezbollah has dismissed calls for the disarmament of resistance groups in Iraq and Lebanon, stressing that weapons play a principal role in guaranteeing nations’ security against aggressors.

Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, in a statement on Friday, linked the disarmament push to wider regional developments, including the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government at the hands of terrorist groups led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the US-Israeli onslaught on Yemen, and the “treacherous” military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He took a swipe at international institutions for acting under “Zionist and Masonic” influence.

“Resisting occupation and deterring aggression constitute a legitimate right recognized by laws and faith. Weapons are a guarantor and shield in defense of their honors, sanctities, and homeland,” Hamidawi added.

He underlined the need for the development of resistance groups’ arsenals with sophisticated weapons, improvement of technical capabilities, and advancement of both defensive and offensive preparedness in order to face any potential threat.

The Kata’ib Hezbollah leader also reaffirmed that support for oppressed peoples is a core mission, stating that the Palestinian issue is at the top of the Muslim Ummah’s priorities.

“We are fully prepared to make sacrifices and protect our sacred sites against the desecrations of Zionists,” Hamidawi stated.

The remarks came hours after the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, vowed that his group “will never hand over its weapons” and would “fight until death” against Israel.

In Iraq, the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) have also come under renewed pressure, with the parliament unable to pass legislation regulating the PMU’s authority due to what officials describe as US opposition.

On Thursday, the leader of Iraq’s Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba movement warned the US, Britain, and Israel against any fiendish move, stressing that the Iraqi Resistance Front is on alert.

“We reject any interference by the US, the UK, and the Zionist regime in our sovereignty and independence of decision-making.

“The triangle of global evils must know that the Iraqi resistance is on alert and any overt aggression will be met with a harsh and full-scale response,” Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi emphasized.

